Eyes In The Sky: ZIMRA Leverages Drone Technology To Combat Smuggling

In a statement, ZIMRA Commissioner General Regina Chinamasa said the operation involved ZIMRA’s elite Drone Operations Team, Customs Officers, and other border security personnel who patrolled key smuggling hotspots.

The drones provided real-time aerial intelligence, enabling the swift interception and destruction of smuggling infrastructure.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

She also said the drones have revolutionized border security by offering unmatched aerial surveillance capabilities, making it possible to track smugglers in real-time, even in previously hard-to-reach remote areas.

Equipped with night vision and high-resolution cameras, the drones have been crucial in identifying illegal crossing points and uncovering extensive smuggling networks. Said Chinamasa:

This is a game-changer in our fight against smuggling. The use of drones has allowed us to detect smuggling activities with precision and speed, ensuring that illicit goods never make it into the market,” said the Commissioner General. Smuggling is not just about tax evasion—it’s an attack on Zimbabwe’s economy, local industries, and the safety of our communities. Through this collaborative approach, we are sending a strong message: Zimbabwe’s borders will not be a playground for criminals.

Chinamasa said the operation focused on five key smuggling routes, known as Valley 1 & 2, Proof, Godfather, and Thembani.

Surveillance teams discovered several inflatable boats positioned on both the South African and Zimbabwean sides of the border.

These boats, along with vehicles and donkey-drawn carts, were ready to transport smuggled goods across the border.

She underscored that such smuggling activities harm local businesses by flooding the market with untaxed goods, hurting Zimbabwean manufacturers, and depriving the government of vital revenue needed for public services.

Chinamasa assured that ZIMRA will continue to strengthen its efforts by increasing drone patrols, working closely with other security agencies, and using advanced technology, like AI and night-time surveillance, to track down smugglers and stop their operations.

Tags

Leave a Comment