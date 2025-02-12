FIFA Introduces Online Football Agent Exam

4 minutes ago Wed, 12 Feb 2025 09:06:24 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced changes to the examination process for aspiring football agents following amendments to the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR), approved by the FIFA Council on 10 December 2024.

Under the new regulations, the FIFA Football Agent Exam will be conducted online, eliminating the need for candidates to attend in person. Starting in 2025, the exam will be held annually.

The application period for the 2025 exam will run from 4 March to 17 April 2025, with the exam scheduled for 18 June 2025.

