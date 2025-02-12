High Court Rejects Welshman Ncube's Application On CCC's Parliamentary Leadership Changes
High Court judge Justice Nevile Wamambo dismissed Welshman Ncube’s application for the immediate enforcement of a previous High Court ruling that prohibited Sengezo Tshabangu from unilaterally reshuffling CCC’s parliamentary leadership.
Last month, the High Court issued a ruling preventing Tshabangu from making changes to the party’s parliamentary leadership, but Tshabangu appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.
In response, the Ncube faction requested permission from the High Court to enforce the judgment while the appeal was still pending.
However, in a ruling delivered this week, Justice Wamambo rejected the Ncube faction’s application. He said:
After reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the application be and is hereby dismissed with applicant (Prof Ncube) paying costs to the first (Sen Tshabangu) and third (Mlotshwa) respondents.
Meanwhile, Ncube has called for a disciplinary hearing with Tshabangu, scheduled for tomorrow.
Tshabangu is facing accusations of making unilateral appointments and reassignments of CCC members in Parliament, moves the Ncube camp argues were unauthorised and illegal.