High Court Rejects Welshman Ncube's Application On CCC's Parliamentary Leadership Changes

Wed, 12 Feb 2025

High Court judge Justice Nevile Wamambo dismissed Welshman Ncube’s application for the immediate enforcement of a previous High Court ruling that prohibited Sengezo Tshabangu from unilaterally reshuffling CCC’s parliamentary leadership.

Last month, the High Court issued a ruling preventing Tshabangu from making changes to the party’s parliamentary leadership, but Tshabangu appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.

In response, the Ncube faction requested permission from the High Court to enforce the judgment while the appeal was still pending.

