inDrive Taxi Driver Found Guilty Of Kidnapping Passenger

When they arrived, Gwena tried to pay with a US$10 bill, but Mhembere claimed he didn’t have change. Gwena offered to pay using EcoCash by Mhembere insisted on cash.

Then, without warning, Mhembere locked the doors of his car and sped off towards King George Road.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

As they passed Total Service Station in Avondale, Gwena screamed for help, and a passerby attempted to block the taxi. However, Mhembere manoeuvred his car, turned into King George Road, and drove further north.

Near the Engine Service Station, Mhembere made a phone call to a person named Purazi, who instructed him to drive to Avondale Police Station.

Once there, Purazi demanded money from Gwena, who gave him US$10. He threw US$7 in change on the ground before they drove off.

Gwena later reported the incident to the police, leading to Mhembere’s arrest. He is now waiting for sentencing.

Tags

Leave a Comment