Mnangagwa Fires Chiwenga's Relative From Ministerial Position

Munzverengwi, a relative of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was appointed Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in 2018.

While no specific reasons were provided for her dismissal, some speculate that her removal may be tied to the escalating factionalism within ZANU PF, a divide between the camps of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

This tension reportedly grew after Mnangagwa allegedly went back on a promise to serve only one term (2018-2023) before handing over power to Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa’s supporters are now calling for him to remain in office beyond the two-term limit, which would extend his presidency beyond 2028.

Loyalists to VP Chiwenga are pushing for the once-powerful military commander to take over from Mnangagwa when his second term ends.

In a related move, Rushwaya also announced that Hwedza North MP, Itayi Ndudzo, will now take over from Munzverengwi as the new Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution. Said Rushwaya:

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon. Itayi Ndudzo as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mashonaland East Province with immediate effect.

