Mufakose Residents Plan Protest After Drug Addict Butchers Own Mother

They are now taking action to combat the drug problem, with many expressing frustration at the lack of strong police intervention against known drug dealers.

Agatha Chiseya, a representative for the residents, told ZimLive that they are compiling a list of drug dealers and their locations to submit to the police.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Speaking to ZimLive, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that they are closely monitoring the situation. He said:

Let all the people give us the names of the drug peddlers and the names of police officers in complicity with the criminals. We are now having these murder cases associated with drug abuse. The issue of drugs is quite a serious one and the police are taking serious measures to eradicate the scourge.

Resident Amos Mbeve claimed that both Marimba and Warren Park police stations were aware of the illicit activities of drug peddlers, yet drugs continued to be sold openly on the streets. Said Mbewe:

The police are aware, and some who are in charge get bribes from these drug cartels. Our children are dying; some end up mentally challenged and we have no future at all. Police just come and go with pockets full; we actually have names, and one is called Mutambisi.

Illegal drugs on the local market include crystal meth (Mutoriro Dombo Guka), Bronclear (Bronco, Cough Syrup which is an overdose of Codeine), Red beret (all various types of backyard wines costing 0.50c a bottle or Cup), Skunk (Synthetic Cannabis) and Antipsychotics (Mangemba).

Tags

Leave a Comment