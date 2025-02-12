War Veteran "Bombshell" Geza Wanted By ZRP On Multiple Criminal Charges
4 minutes agoWed, 12 Feb 2025 12:30:29 GMT
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for war veteran Blessed Geza Runesu, also known as “Bombshell.”
In a statement released this Wednesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Geza is wanted for questioning in connection with four separate criminal charges, which are detailed below:
- Theft allegations as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23. The suspect stole and disposed three vehicles belonging to a complainant without his consent.
- He is also facing two Counts of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23, “Undermining the Authority of or Insulting the President.
- One count of contravening Section 187 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23, “Incitement to commit public violence”.
Nyathi warned that anyone found harbouring Geza or assisting him to evade police questioning will face arrest and prosecution.
He further urged anyone with information to come forward and contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800197.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543