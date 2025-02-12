War Veteran "Bombshell" Geza Wanted By ZRP On Multiple Criminal Charges

4 minutes ago Wed, 12 Feb 2025 12:30:29 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for war veteran Blessed Geza Runesu, also known as “Bombshell.”

In a statement released this Wednesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Geza is wanted for questioning in connection with four separate criminal charges, which are detailed below:

Theft allegations as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23. The suspect stole and disposed three vehicles belonging to a complainant without his consent.

He is also facing two Counts of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23, “Undermining the Authority of or Insulting the President.

One count of contravening Section 187 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23, “Incitement to commit public violence”.

Nyathi warned that anyone found harbouring Geza or assisting him to evade police questioning will face arrest and prosecution.

