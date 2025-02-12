ZRP Releases Names Of 17 Drug Barons And Suppliers

6 minutes ago Wed, 12 Feb 2025 07:15:28 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of 17 people arrested in connection with drug-related crimes across the country between 08 January 2025 and 11 February 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 February, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

He encouraged the public to continue reporting information on drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.

