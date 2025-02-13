14 South African Troops Killed In DRC Fighting Finally Repatriated

The soldiers were part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to restore peace, security, and stability in Africa’s second-largest country.

They were also serving with the United Nations peace enforcement mission (MONUSCO) in the DRC.

After multiple delays, including medical processing in Uganda, the remains were transported by road to Entebbe, Uganda.

The UN oversaw the repatriation, and after completing autopsies and other necessary procedures, the bodies were flown to South Africa on Wednesday evening aboard a Tanzanian Air Force Y-8 transport aircraft.

In addition to the 14 SANDF soldiers, the remains of four Malawian and Tanzanian soldiers who were also killed during the M23 advance on Goma were repatriated.

A formal handover ceremony for the remains of the 14 soldiers was set to be held at the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (formerly Air Force Base Swartkop) in Centurion at 6 PM, followed by a memorial service at 7 PM.

The M23 rebels have allowed the remains of the deceased SANDF soldiers to leave, though Goma Airport remains closed due to the rebels blocking the runway.

Reports suggest that South Africa is reinforcing its presence in the region, with multiple Il-76 transport aircraft flying from Pretoria. Approximately 800 additional troops are believed to have been deployed.

South Africa has more than 2,000 troops stationed in the DRC, as part of both the Monusco and SAMIDRC missions.

According to the SA National Defence Union (SANDU), most of the fallen soldiers were from infantry battalions, with six infantry soldiers, two paratroopers from 1 Parachute Battalion and 44 Parachute Regiment, as well as a gunner from 4 Artillery Regiment and a private from the Army Support Base (ASB) in Kimberley.

The units that lost personnel include 2 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Zeerust (Rifleman Calvin Moagi), 4 SAI in Middelburg, Mpumalanga (Rifleman Sebatane Chokoe), 7 SAI in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal (Corporal Matome Malesa and Lance Corporal Tseke Molapo), 15 SAI in Thohoyandou (Lance Corporal Metse Raswiswi and Rifleman Derrick Maluleke), 1 Parachute Battalion in Bloemfontein (Rifleman Mokete Mobe), 44 Parachute Regiment in Bloemfontein (Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Molahlehi), 4 Artillery Regiment in Potchefstroom (Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Moreo), and Private Peter Strydom from the Army Support Base (ASB) in Kimberley.

The units of the remaining four deceased soldiers have not yet been disclosed by the SANDF Directorate Corporate Communication. These soldiers are staff sergeants William Cola and Shwahlane Seepe, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, and Rifleman Tshidiso Mabele.

