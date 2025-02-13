24 Dead, 30 Injured In Bus And Truck Collision Near Beitbridge

5 minutes ago Thu, 13 Feb 2025 10:10:36 GMT

Twenty-four people died, and more than thirty others were injured in a head-on collision between an Urban Connect bus and a commercial truck, 21km north of Beitbridge on Thursday morning.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhere, confirmed the deaths to the Chronicle, saying 17 people died on the spot, while seven succumbed to head injuries at the hospital. He said: