24 Killed In Horror Crash Near Lutumba Toll Gate... New Details Emerge
Police have confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred at the 262-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road near Lutumba Toll Gate at around 8 AM on Thursday, 13 February.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 24 people lost their lives when an Urban Connect bus, carrying 65 passengers, collided head-on with an Auro Transport haulage truck, which had four occupants on board.
According to Commissioner Nyathi, the accident occurred as the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle.
The bus was travelling from Harare to Beitbridge, while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.
The number of injured remains undetermined, but the victims’ bodies have been transported to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The injured are being treated at the same hospital.
