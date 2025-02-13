24 Killed In Horror Crash Near Lutumba Toll Gate... New Details Emerge

5 minutes ago Thu, 13 Feb 2025 13:26:24 GMT

Police have confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred at the 262-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road near Lutumba Toll Gate at around 8 AM on Thursday, 13 February.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 24 people lost their lives when an Urban Connect bus, carrying 65 passengers, collided head-on with an Auro Transport haulage truck, which had four occupants on board.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the accident occurred as the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Feedback