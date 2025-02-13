Accused In Murder Case Acted In Self-Defence, High Court Rules

Upon arriving at Tshuma’s homestead, a misunderstanding escalated into a physical confrontation between Maphosa and Tshuma.

The State alleged that during the altercation, Sezydekurire struck Tshuma with a shovel, causing him to fall.

When Tshuma got back on his feet, Maphosa was accused of stabbing him in the back with a knife. Maphosa then fled the scene, and Tshuma later succumbed to his injuries.

However, during the trial, evidence emerged demonstrating that Tshuma was the initial aggressor.

Witnesses testified that he brandished a knife and attacked Maphosa, who sustained a stab wound to the thigh and deep cuts on his hands.

The court ultimately concluded that Maphosa acted in self-defence and found no evidence that Sezydekurire had assaulted Tshuma at any point during the incident.

As a result, both Maphosa and Sezydekurire were acquitted of all charges.

