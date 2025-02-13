Chivayo Pays Off Highlanders’ Debt To Former Coaches

5 minutes ago Thu, 13 Feb 2025 14:26:19 GMT

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has honoured his pledge to settle Highlanders’ debt to former coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres.

Highlanders faced sanctions from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee last week after failing to pay a balance of over US$26,000.

As of October 17, 2024, the club owed Brito US$14,778, along with US$237.71 in interest, and Torres was owed US$11,788, with US$193.74 in interest.

