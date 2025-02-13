Chivayo Pays Off Highlanders’ Debt To Former Coaches
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has honoured his pledge to settle Highlanders’ debt to former coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres.
Highlanders faced sanctions from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee last week after failing to pay a balance of over US$26,000.
As of October 17, 2024, the club owed Brito US$14,778, along with US$237.71 in interest, and Torres was owed US$11,788, with US$193.74 in interest.
In a statement released by Highlanders on Wednesday, 12 February, the club confirmed that Chivayo had fully settled the outstanding debts as promised. The club said:
Highlanders Football Club would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Mr. Wicknell Chivayo for his generous gesture in settling the outstanding debts of our two coaches in full, as promised.
Sir Wicknell has always been a big supporter of ithimu yezwe lonke, and since 2017, he has given the club tangible support.
As we prepare to celebrate our 100-year milestone, Bosso is assured of his continued kindness to this great institution.
Once again, we express our deepest appreciation: Siyabonga, Tatenda, Taboka.