Gunshot Wound Leads To Arrest Of Armed Robbery Gang

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Richmore Munhundiyani alias Dovi / Halala / Sebede (42), Ropafadzo Bhero alias Ropa (24) Maxwell Tinarwo (60), James Mucheri (43), Francis Alfandika alias Africans (46) and Fungai Sithole (42) alias Bhudha for a spate of robbery cases and a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred in and around Harare between 12th September 2024 and 05th February 2025.

The arrest of the suspects follows a crime tip received by detectives from CID Homicide, Harare that one of the suspects, Richmore Munhundiyani had a gunshot wound on the right leg.

The detectives acted on the information and arrested the suspect at Forward Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza, Harare.

Investigations by the Police established that the suspect was shot by his accomplices during a robbery incident at a house near Dema Tollgate, Seke.

The suspect implicated the other suspects leading to their arrest on 09th February 2025 and recovery of a 0.38 mm Smith and Wesson Revolver with a magazine of six live rounds, two plasma television sets, solar panels, gas stoves, a car battery and car radio, among other household goods.

The suspects are being linked to four cases of robbery and a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft, including a case of robbery which occurred on 12th January 2025 at a house at Mangwende Village, Seke where a king-size bed, solar panels, four cellphones, curtains and other household goods were stolen as well as another robbery incident which occurred on 21st January 2025 at a homestead at Chanakira Village, Seke where two cellphones and USD$2 030.00 cash were stolen.

The suspects are also clearing a case of unlawful entry into premises which occurred on 12th September 2024 at a house in Glenview 3, Harare where a 32-inch television set, blankets and other household goods were stolen.