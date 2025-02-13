Horrified And Heart-broken: Mnangagwa Declares Urban Connect Bus Accident A National Disaster

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa urged all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads for the safety of themselves and their fellow road users. He said:

The death of 24 Zimbabweans in a head-on collision between an Urban Connect bus and a commercial haulage truck, along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway this morning, left me horrified and heart-broken.

Fellow Zimbabweans, our nation does not deserve this at all, let alone experiencing such a bloody incident at the beginning of the year.

We have to do all what is possible to curb this unjustified loss of life. I therefore appeal to all motorists to exercise extreme caution on our roads, for the sake of both fellow road users and themselves.

All arms of the Government that are responsible for ensuring safety on our roads are thus constantly reminded to work around the clock and evoke all legal means and powers available to them, to reduce and subsequently put an end to such carnage.

Government has, therefore, declared this incident a National disaster and will accord victims of this horrendous crash State- assisted burial.

As I express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to families and relatives who have lost their loved ones in this horrific crash, I also heartily and prayerfully reach out to all those injured and hospitalised, wishing them a speedy recovery.