Magistrate Fined US$400 For Speeding And Negligence After Accident Claims Schoolboy's Life

4 minutes agoThu, 13 Feb 2025 15:26:50 GMT
A magistrate employed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was recently fined US$400 or sentenced to five months in prison for culpable homicide following a fatal road accident.

The court heard that on 22 November 2023, the magistrate, Makunde Timeon Tavengwa, 46, was driving a Nissan X-Trail along the Harare-Masvingo Road when he struck Misheck Makuvire, a school pupil crossing the road.

The child died on the spot from head injuries.

Investigations revealed that the accident occurred in broad daylight on a wide, tarred road.

The court ruled that Tavengwa was negligent, as he failed to keep a proper lookout and was speeding.

