Masarira Proposes Turning Mafume's Belvedere Property Into Drug Rehab Centre

I write to you as a concerned citizen and advocate for social justice, urging the commission to consider an alternative resolution regarding Mayor Jacob Mafume’s unauthorised hostel in Belvedere. While I acknowledge the importance of upholding urban planning regulations, I propose that, rather than demolishing the structure, it be repurposed into a government-supported drug rehabilitation centre to address the growing substance abuse crisis in Zimbabwe. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 Zimbabwe is currently facing a surge in drug and substance abuse, particularly among the youth. Unfortunately, there are very few rehabilitation centres available, and the existing ones are largely inaccessible to low-income individuals.

She suggested that instead of demolishing an existing structure, repurposing it as a rehabilitation centre could offer a cost-effective and socially beneficial solution. Wrote Masarira:

This initiative would align with Zimbabwe’s National Drug Master Plan and international best practices that prioritize rehabilitation over punitive measures. I respectfully urge the commission to assess the feasibility of this proposal before proceeding with demolition.

Mafume converted his residential home in Belvedere into a hostel without the proper authorisation. He failed to apply for a “change of use” permit, thereby bypassing council regulations for his commercial venture.

City of Harare inspector David Wadarwa recently testified before the Commission that he would recommend the demolition of the unauthorised renovations on Mafume’s property. He said:

I will advise the owner of the property to demolish the alterations made to his property and revert to the original approved plan. I will write a letter to my seniors informing them about this.

Tags

Leave a Comment