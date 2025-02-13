Mnangagwa Appoints Two New Deputy Ministers

8 minutes ago Thu, 13 Feb 2025 20:21:44 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Thursday, 13 February, appointed two new deputy ministers to serve in the Ministries of Local Government and Public Works, and Mines and Mining Development, respectively.

In separate statements, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, confirmed that the appointments, which take effect immediately, were made in accordance with Section 104, Subsection 2 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Albert Tawanda Mavunga (MP) has been appointed Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works responsible for Local Authorities and Traditional Leadership.

