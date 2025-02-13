Pasuwa Appointed Malawi National Team Coach

We all know what Pasuwa has achieved (locally and internationally), and it cannot be disputed that he has been one of the best performers on our football team.

As FAM, we followed our processes and procedures, and after consultations and recommendations from our stakeholders, we have settled for Pasuwa.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

It was not a difficult choice for Pasuwa considering that we have tested him in the previous games when he was a caretaker.

His number one target is to take us to 2027 AFCON. Other targets will help us build the team for AFCON.

For example, we have six matches remaining in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and we want him to win at least three games.