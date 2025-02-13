Pasuwa Appointed Malawi National Team Coach
The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced on Wednesday, 12 February, the appointment of Kalisto Pasuwa as the head coach of Malawi’s men’s national football team on a two-year contract.
The former Dynamos and Zimbabwe national team coach, who had been serving in an interim role since November, was unveiled on Thursday.
FAM President Fleetwood Haiya said Pasuwa’s primary objective is to secure qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Said Haiya:
We all know what Pasuwa has achieved (locally and internationally), and it cannot be disputed that he has been one of the best performers on our football team.
As FAM, we followed our processes and procedures, and after consultations and recommendations from our stakeholders, we have settled for Pasuwa.
It was not a difficult choice for Pasuwa considering that we have tested him in the previous games when he was a caretaker.
His number one target is to take us to 2027 AFCON. Other targets will help us build the team for AFCON.
For example, we have six matches remaining in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and we want him to win at least three games.
Pasuwa’s appointment comes after a brief standoff between FAM and the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS).
MNCS initially blocked the hire, arguing the recruitment process had not followed proper procedure.
The Ministry of Sports later intervened, clearing the way for the appointment to proceed.