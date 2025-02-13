Pasuwa Targets 2027 AFCON Qualification As Malawi's New Head Coach

Speaking to the media after FAM officially confirmed his appointment, Pasuwa expressed his honour at being considered for the role and said that he is ready to take on the challenge. He said:

I'm filled with a sense of pride, passion and responsibility. I'm committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that our team represent our national dignity, pride dedication and success. I'm committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that we all work towards the common goals. I've been here for some years, and I know the culture, and I know what Malawian players need, and that gives me an advantage. I've been in these shoes before with Zimbabwe, and we qualified to AFCON in 2017, and I hope that if we work together, we can achieve the target of going to 2027 AFCON.

Before he moved to Malawi, Pasuwa led Dynamos to an unprecedented four straight league titles (2022-2014, a record that still stands.

During his tenure, Pasuwa won several other trophies, including the Mbada Diamonds Cup, the Gushungo Victory Cup, and the Bob90 Cup.

He also guided Zimbabwe to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

