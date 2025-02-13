Phiri, Machana Withdraw Appeals Against Magwizi's Election As ZIFA President

They explained that the decision was made to give football space to heal, stabilise, and grow, allowing the new executive committee to begin with a clean slate and without any contest.

The two also said that Chivayo, being no stranger to football sponsorship, should no longer be seen as having interfered in the election process. They added:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Our engagements over the past few days, both solicited and unsolicited with several key stakeholders, have influenced this latest decision. We are grateful that in this season, ZIFA has attracted massive support and contributions from diverse sections of the population to whom we are indebted. Individuals like Mr. Chivayo and corporates alike have historically stood with the nation and the footballing world, sacrificing personal resources even in dire times. Such support is always encouraged and welcome and must not stop. We therefore announce as we hereby do, that we are withdrawing the CAS appeal… we have instructed our lawyers to do the needful and withdraw the CAS appeal.

Earlier this month, Chivayo proposed a meeting with Phiri and Machana to “apologize, and agree on a gentleman’s private settlement, rather than have them tarnish my precious name over unfounded allegations.”

Tags

Leave a Comment