Zimbabwe Not Yet Ready For Shift To Mono-currency, Says Mthuli

The question is whether there was any consideration for the mono currency. Not as yet. The reason is that you need certain conditions to be in place first before you adopt a mono currency.

First of all, you need to be sure that you have adequate foreign reserves to defend the domestic currency, the ZiG, if ever it comes under speculative attack.

There are certain rules and benchmarks around the world such as six months … so that you will then be able to cover six months of imports without needing further flaws. Really, it’s about being able to defend the currency.

Secondly, we need to make progress on foreign debt, which will also pose risks to the value of any currency. If you have arrears or high external debt, that will pose a risk to your currency.

So, again we need to make sure that in our arrears clearance programme, we make progress towards clearing those.