Biti Denies Mutsvangwa’s Allegations Of Secret Meetings With US Diplomats
Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has dismissed claims made by ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who alleged that Biti had been meeting with American diplomats in South Africa to “whip up emotions about title deeds and land in Zimbabwe” in an attempt to catch the attention of US President Donald Trump.
Speaking to the media at the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare on Thursday, Mutsvangwa claimed that Biti had met with US embassy officials in South Africa on Wednesday.
In response, Biti labelled Mutsvangwa’s accusations as blatant falsehoods and gross misrepresentations. Said Biti:
The beleaguered faction-ridden desperate vacuous rag-tag liberation movement now resorts to blatant falsehoods and gross misrepresentations.
We need to remind it that it has failed and failed in absolute terms. That its agenda to amend the constitution will fail. Indeed its attempt to privatize agricultural land acquired during the land reform program is a blatant neo-liberal reversal of the land reform program.
That its hubristic extractive economic policies have reduced this country to a little tin pot, fast food economy, with millions wallowing in poverty and the vagaries of the informal economy.
Truth is ZANU PF has reached the end of its tether. It is slowly withering away mired in self-defeating contradictions and heresies. At the centre of the division is the corruption and greed of the so-called 2nd Republic.