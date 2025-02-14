"Chivayo's Reckless Display Of Wealth And Cash A Security Threat"

The lack of focus on the all important issue of the economy while people are engrossed in extending the President’s term when he still has 3 & half years to go is a potential national security threat.

ALSO, the reckless and grotesque display of wealth and throwing around of cash by Wicknell Chivhayo who has no known operating business anywhere and had a brother arrested in South Africa peddling smuggled gold is a SECURITY THREAT. It’s a security problem at a time the government is squeezing taxes from anyone and everyone to make ends meet.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Does anyone know of anyone who has bought anything from any business run by Wicknell?

These issues give rise to the Geza situation, descriptions like zvigananda and general disaffection in society. We must at all times hold dear the societal values that make us Zimbabwean. We are not from Hollywood.

We descend from forefathers who coveted societal harmony, equitable access to the wealth of the land, and masters of building cities whose remains stand to this day. These values must be kept and cherished by all.