City Of Bulawayo Cracks Down On Unlicensed Dog Ownership

Dog owners and the general public are hereby advised that, in terms of the Bulawayo (Dog Licensing and Control) By-Laws.

1. No person shall keep a dog aged 6 months or more in the Council area unless he/she is the holder of a licence.

2. No person shall keep in the Council area more than two dogs on any property measuring less than 2000 square meters, and not more than 4 dogs on any larger property.

3. No person shall allow his dog(s) to roam outside his premises without restraint.

4. Dogs shall only be kept where the property is securely fenced/walled and gated. (A hedge is not permissible.)

5. Dogs within the Council area shall be vaccinated against rabies.

6. No person shall breed a dog or keep an unspayed bitch in the Council area unless he/she is a licensed breeder.

A dog licence is valid from (1 January-31 December) and can be obtained from any City of Bulawayo Revenue Office upon production of a valid vaccination certificate and payment of a fee of US$24 for a male dog and USD$27 for a female and an unspayed dog USD$27.

Dog owners who can no longer care for or need their dogs are advised to surrender them to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Residents and stakeholders are advised that the City of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Republic Police. Department of Veterinary Field Services, and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will respond to any complaints.

Complaints or queries can be lodged with the City of Bulawayo Customer Contact Centre on 02922 71290 (for all networks) or WhatsApp 0774 668 432 or email callcentre@citybyo.co.zw or the Health Services Department on 02922 72569, or 02922 75011 ext.

