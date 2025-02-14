COTTCO Owes Cotton Farmers US$5.6 Million In Legacy Debt

We anticipate clearing this amount before the marketing season begins. We are still ginning, and as we sell the processed cotton, we should be able to pay the farmers.

Mutenha said that COTTCO has reached out to the relevant authorities for assistance and is hopeful of clearing the outstanding payments soon. He said:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

We acknowledge that we owe farmers US$5.6m from the previous season, half of which will be paid in local currency. We are making frantic efforts to secure funds, and our applications for assistance are under consideration. We deeply value our farmers and are committed to ensuring they are paid.

Cotton Producers and Marketers Association (CPMA) chairman, Stewart Mubonderi said COTTCO’s delays in paying farmers fuels side marketing. He said:

This delay is eroding farmers’ trust in COTTCO and forcing many into side marketing. Farming is a business—if farmers are not paid on time, they become disillusioned and discouraged. What’s shocking is that COTTCO has already sold all the cotton delivered, yet the farmers remain unpaid.

Communities in cotton-dependent areas such as Gokwe, Mwenezi, Chiredzi, and Checheche are among the hardest hit by COTTCO’s failures, as cotton is often the only viable cash crop for these regions. Said Mubonderi:

This is not just about late payments; it’s about survival. Cotton is the lifeblood of these communities. If farmers continue to be shortchanged, it leads to poverty, social problems, and even crime. We call upon COTTCO to settle these debts immediately to restore confidence in the sector and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Tags

Leave a Comment