Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Resigns From EFF

We don’t live in a one-party state, we are not in camps or a band. Politics in South Africa is a free activity, and party politics are not the only way to contribute to society.

Ndlozi said he will now venture into academia and surely contribute to civil society.

He also revealed that he made several attempts to the party’s leadership to initiate an investigation into claims that he was planning to leave the EFF and join the MK Party. However, he said he received no response from the leadership.

Ndlozi admitted that his time with the EFF effectively ended at the December convention, which led to his decision to leave politics entirely.

He said his conspicuous absence from the party’s Elective Conference in December, saying he had been suspended for approximately a month and two weeks before the Third National People’s Assembly (NPA) held that month.

Ndlozi explained that the suspension stemmed from his knowledge of then-deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s plans to join the MK Party, as well as suspicions that he was allegedly working with the MKP. He said:

I was suspended about six weeks before the EFF conference and the suspension was unconventional in that it didn’t rely on the code of conduct of the EFF summoned by its constitution. They claimed that I was part of the infiltration strategy by the MK Party and the second was the fact that I knew about Shivambu’s departure. In December, party leader Julius Malema refuted all the claims that Ndlozi was suspended.

Ndlozi declared that he had no plans on joining MKP led by former president Jacob Zuma. He said:

I can state categorically now that I never planned to join the MKP I still don’t, I never worked with anyone in the MKP in relation to some conspiracy about my departure. The information they had was based largely on lies. I did know about the departure of Floyd Shivambu, he told me about his considerations, and I told him to take the leadership into confidence, he did. The idea that I should have run behind his back and informed other people or the leadership suggests that I’m an informant, a gossiper or a wedge driver, I am none of those.

Ndlozi resigned as an EFF MP after losing his seat on the party’s highest decision-making body, the Central Command Team (CCT).

This followed his exclusion from the party’s elective conference in December, where Malema said that Ndlozi was no longer considered a leader of the EFF.

Despite widespread support for him to become the deputy president of the EFF, Ndlozi was not allowed to stand for a position at the conference.

Malema made it clear that he would not work with people he believed were undermining the revolution.

