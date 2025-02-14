Mutsvangwa: War Veteran Bombshell Geza Being Misled By "Fools"

4 minutes ago Fri, 14 Feb 2025 09:53:23 GMT

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa denied claims of factionalism within the party on Thursday, saying that war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, also known as Bombshell, is being used to further a specific agenda, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

There is a widespread belief that ZANU PF is currently divided, with one faction pushing for the postponement of the 2028 general elections to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, while another faction, reportedly backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, supports adherence to the constitutionally mandated two-term limit.

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chiwenga has publicly acknowledged these emerging factions.

