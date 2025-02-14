Mutsvangwa: War Veteran Bombshell Geza Being Misled By "Fools"
ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa denied claims of factionalism within the party on Thursday, saying that war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, also known as Bombshell, is being used to further a specific agenda, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
There is a widespread belief that ZANU PF is currently divided, with one faction pushing for the postponement of the 2028 general elections to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, while another faction, reportedly backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, supports adherence to the constitutionally mandated two-term limit.
Neither Mnangagwa nor Chiwenga has publicly acknowledged these emerging factions.
Factional tensions became evident recently when two groups of ZANU PF supporters were heard chanting pro-Mnangagwa and pro-Chiwenga songs at the Heroes Acre.
Geza, along with some war veterans, has publicly called for Mnangagwa to step down, accusing him of cronyism, corruption, and nepotism.
At a media briefing at the ZANU PF headquarters on Thursday, Mutsvangwa dismissed Geza’s stance, claiming that he was being misled by “fools.” He said:
I have a lot of angst about the way he is being used by people who have a certain agenda. Comrade Geza, I do not know what other issues might be bothering you, but we, the war veterans, always remember… I wish he would not follow fools who are misleading him. I am deeply concerned about what is happening with him.
Mnangagwa’s term is set to end in 2028, and he has repeatedly stated that he will not seek another term. However, critics remain sceptical, as current developments suggest the opposite.