Senate Approves Controversial PVO Amendment Bill

According to NewsDay, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, while addressing senators, said the amendments to the Bill, include the establishment of a board to oversee the registration and operations of charitable entities in Zimbabwe.

The amendments, which were approved in the National Assembly, provide clearer definitions for pre-existing charitable entities and outline the registration process.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

According to Ziyambi, the transitional provision requires charitable entities to submit their registration documents to the registrar within three months of the Act coming into force.

However, this does not imply that entities will be fully registered within three months. Instead, the registrar will use the submission date as the starting point for the registration process, which may take longer to complete.

Ziyambi said the registrar is a member of the board and reports to it, with all registration matters being discussed at board meetings for approval or further action.

He argued that the three-month timeline is reasonable, providing entities sufficient time to submit applications without delaying the registration process.

Ziyambi also pointed out that entities will have the right to seek legal recourse if they are dissatisfied with any decisions made during the registration process.

PVOs and NGOs will be required to register with the Registrar’s Office, which has the authority to approve, reject, or grant applications with limited judicial or administrative recourse against such decisions.

Tags

Leave a Comment