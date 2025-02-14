Three-Year-Old Boy Swept Away By Floodwaters In Bulawayo

She said after the rain had stopped, the boys resumed their journey home. However, on their way back, Sibusiso slipped into a drainage channel and was swept away by the fast-moving water.

According to the police, his brother quickly ran home to alert their mother, who then reported the incident.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

A search operation, involving members of the public, police officers, and the fire brigade, was launched, but sadly, the child could not be found. Added Msebele:

The following morning, at around 8 a.m., a member of the neighbourhood watch committee discovered Sibusiso’s body in a drainage channel along Luveve Road, opposite Josiah Primary School.

The body was retrieved and transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post-mortem examination.

Tags

Leave a Comment