Treasury Injects US$7.5 Million And ZiG$100 Million Into GMB For Wheat Payments

4 minutes ago Fri, 14 Feb 2025 10:11:34 GMT

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has received US$7.5 million and ZiG$100 million for wheat payments over the past week, according to the company’s CEO, Edson Badarai.

This latest cash infusion from the Treasury brings the total payments for wheat deliveries to US$18 million and ZiG$215 million. Added Badarai: