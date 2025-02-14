Treasury Injects US$7.5 Million And ZiG$100 Million Into GMB For Wheat Payments
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has received US$7.5 million and ZiG$100 million for wheat payments over the past week, according to the company’s CEO, Edson Badarai.
This latest cash infusion from the Treasury brings the total payments for wheat deliveries to US$18 million and ZiG$215 million. Added Badarai:
The Board greatly appreciates all the efforts being put in place by Treasury to mobilise resources to clear outstanding farmer obligations.Feedback
As the country gears towards wheat- based food self-sufficiency the Board fully recognises the resilience and undoubted commitment and dedication of our farmers.
GMB continues to play a key role in the agricultural value chain and transformation agenda to ensure food security for the country.
