Trial Of Former ARDA Boss Accused Of Defrauding Bombshell Geza Postponed

However, through his lawyer, Tazorora Musarurwa, Nyabadza requested more details from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Nyabadza contended that the additional information would allow him to prepare his defence. Specifically, he is seeking clarification on whether the prosecution has any documents beyond the sale agreement as part of their evidence. His lawyer said:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Provide a breakdown of how this amount was calculated. Explain how the amount of US$1.3 million which is the alleged purchase price of the whole of Lot 5 of Spitzkop constitutes the prejudice suffered by Geza given that he only paid a total of US$112,000. Provide evidence of the payments amounting to US$1.3 million made by Geza including receipts or bank statements.

The trial is now expected to start on February 24.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that on October 29, 2020, Blessed Geza purchased a 423,504-hectare piece of land from Basil Nyabadza for US$1,362,000, with Geza granted exclusive rights to subdivide, develop, and sell the land.

Nyabadza reportedly misrepresented that the land had title deeds, promising to provide them within a month but never did.

While Geza was working on subdivision permits, he discovered that Nyabadza had sold the same land to Velda Estates.

Geza later learned that the sale agreement had been cancelled without his knowledge after attempting to resolve the matter with Nyabadza.

Tags

Leave a Comment