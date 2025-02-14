Unemployed Harare Man, 32, Jailed Over False Arrest And Impersonating Police Officer

3 minutes ago Fri, 14 Feb 2025 14:01:31 GMT

A 32-year-old unemployed man from Glen View 7 was sentenced to nine months in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court for impersonating a police officer.

The court heard that on a date that has not been disclosed, Ishmael Madara, dressed in full police uniform, stopped Victor Simbarashe Mudhara, who was driving his maroon Mercedes Benz along First Street and Samora Machel Avenue in Harare.

Madara accused Mudhara of using a cellphone while driving and entered the vehicle, claiming he could “assist” with the matter.

