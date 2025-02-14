Unemployed Harare Man, 32, Jailed Over False Arrest And Impersonating Police Officer
A 32-year-old unemployed man from Glen View 7 was sentenced to nine months in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court for impersonating a police officer.
The court heard that on a date that has not been disclosed, Ishmael Madara, dressed in full police uniform, stopped Victor Simbarashe Mudhara, who was driving his maroon Mercedes Benz along First Street and Samora Machel Avenue in Harare.
Madara accused Mudhara of using a cellphone while driving and entered the vehicle, claiming he could “assist” with the matter.
Suspicious of the false arrest, particularly since his car windows were tinted, Mudhara suggested stopping at a nearby police checkpoint for clarification.
However, Madara insisted on driving to ZRP Harare Central but tried to redirect the car elsewhere and became aggressive, threatening to detain Mudhara.
Feeling threatened, Mudhara drove to ZRP General Headquarters to report the incident. When questioned, Madara failed to produce a police identity card and attempted to flee on foot.
He was quickly apprehended, and the fake police uniform was seized.