Zaka South MP Calls For Amendment Of ZISCO Steel Act To Boost Steel Industry
Zaka South Member of Parliament, Clement Chiduwa, has called for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to amend the ZISCO Steel Act, particularly in light of the growing presence of companies like DINSON and Steel Makers in the country’s steel sector.
Speaking on Tuesday during a point of national interest in Parliament, Chiduwa highlighted the recent significant growth of the iron and steel industry in Zimbabwe. He said:
Steel is crucial for advancing our industrialisation agenda as a country. It is essential that the Statutory Instrument (SI) be reviewed and amended to align the regulatory environment with the strategic goals of NDS1 and maximize the economic contributions of the steel industry.Feedback
The Zaka South legislator urged the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to address several key issues, including the amendment of SI 63 of 2009, the reclassification of steel products, and the need to redefine iron, steel, and related manufactured products to exclude them from the mineral category.
Chiduwa emphasized that revising SI 63 of 2009 would help create a more favourable environment for steel producers, enabling them to thrive and contribute more effectively to the country’s economy.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
This story was contributed by Munashe Chokodza
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals