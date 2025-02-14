ZESA Owes US$350 Million For Kariba Power Station Renovations

6 minutes ago Fri, 14 Feb 2025 08:20:57 GMT

ZESA Holdings (ZESA) owes US$350 million for renovations at the Kariba South Power Station, which it has been unable to service due to the long-standing subsidised tariff regime, reported NewsDay.

Currently, Kariba South has a capacity of 1,050 megawatts (MW) but is only generating 185 MW due to depleted water levels at Lake Kariba.

This was revealed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development in an update on the current state of electricity supply in Zimbabwe. It said:

