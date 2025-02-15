Anglican Schools In Manicaland Receive 14 Buses

In his welcoming remarks, Bishop Ruwona said the addition of the buses would greatly improve the quality of education, particularly through facilitating educational tours for students. He said:

We are going to employ transport managers who are going to manage these buses so that we generate income. We don't want these buses to lie idle. As the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland, we are always striving to make our schools the best in the country.

The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including diocesan secretary Edmund Father Samutereko, Archbishop of Central Africa and Bishop of Lusaka Albert Chama, Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Misheck Mugadza, and Provincial Education Director Richard Gabaza, who stood in for Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mhike said that he hoped the buses would be put to good use. He said:

I want to applaud the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland for the procurement of buses. This is responsible enough from a responsible authority. The acquisition of the top-of-the-range buses is a commitment to the delivery and improvement of learners’ outcomes under a responsible authority. The buses are going to reduce the transport costs as the schools used to hire buses. My hope is that the buses are going to be put to good use.

Some of the schools which benefited from the buses are St Mary Magdalene, Little St Augustine of Hippo Primary School in Penhalonga, St Anne’s Mission School, St David’s High School, St Francis of Assisi Primary and Newengo, among others.

In total, the diocese has 54 schools.

