"Chivayo's Wasteful Spending And Lavish Lifestyle An Insult To Hardworking Zimbabweans"
Social media personality Mmatigari has again criticized Wicknell Chivayo for recklessly throwing around US dollars and flying with a group of “mapostori” in chartered jets, calling it a mockery of hardworking Zimbabweans who cannot identify any legitimate business he operates that benefits the public.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mmatigari said that if Strive Masiyiwa, John Moxon, or other business figures engaged in similar displays of wealth, people would not begrudge them, as they at least know the source of their money, despite potential disapproval of their business practices.
Masiyiwa is the founder and chairman of Econet Global, a leading telecommunications company with operations in multiple countries, while Moxon has a major stake in Meikles Limited. The group includes renowned brands like Victoria Falls Hotel, TM Supermarkets, Meikles Stores, Meikles Centar Mining, and Tanganda Tea Company.
Mmatigari suggested that if Chivayo were engaging in such antics in countries like China, he would have faced severe consequences. Wrote Mmatigari:
If Strive Masiyiwa, or John Moxon, or other business people threw US dollars around recklessly, or flew around with a bunch of mapostori in chartered jets, people will not begrudge them at all.
They may disapprove of their business tactics like pricing and data usage, but they at least know where the money is coming from.
Even Chiyangwa, you may think he is devious, but you can go to his properties he build. It’s tangible.
Chivhayo’s blatant antics fly in the face of honest hardworking Zimbabweans who cannot point to any business he runs that serves the people.
The nation has spent the last several weeks plugging smuggling along the our borders, making sure people pay duty and taxes. There is even a ministerial committee making sure the government collects money.
It’s a severe source of national disaffection if there are some devious characters with no known businesses throwing around hard currency like confetti in the face of so much hardship. In China, Xi Jinping would have waved his sjambok of discipline.
Over the past several months, Chivayo has given away cars to several public figures including musicians and retired football players.