"Chivayo's Wasteful Spending And Lavish Lifestyle An Insult To Hardworking Zimbabweans"

Mmatigari suggested that if Chivayo were engaging in such antics in countries like China, he would have faced severe consequences. Wrote Mmatigari:

If Strive Masiyiwa, or John Moxon, or other business people threw US dollars around recklessly, or flew around with a bunch of mapostori in chartered jets, people will not begrudge them at all.

They may disapprove of their business tactics like pricing and data usage, but they at least know where the money is coming from.

Even Chiyangwa, you may think he is devious, but you can go to his properties he build. It’s tangible.

Chivhayo’s blatant antics fly in the face of honest hardworking Zimbabweans who cannot point to any business he runs that serves the people.

The nation has spent the last several weeks plugging smuggling along the our borders, making sure people pay duty and taxes. There is even a ministerial committee making sure the government collects money.

It’s a severe source of national disaffection if there are some devious characters with no known businesses throwing around hard currency like confetti in the face of so much hardship. In China, Xi Jinping would have waved his sjambok of discipline.