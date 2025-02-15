Eddie Chibi Resigns, Tawanda Nyambirai Takes Over As EcoCash CEO

7 minutes ago Sat, 15 Feb 2025 10:26:09 GMT

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited (EHZL) has appointed new directors following the resignation of several others.

Eddie Chibi, who has served as CEO since 2018, has stepped down from his position, with Tawanda Nyambirai appointed as his successor.

Nyambirai, a longtime associate of Strive Masiyiwa dating back to the early days of Econet in the 1990s, has extensive experience with the company, both as a lawyer and in business.

