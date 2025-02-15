Epworth Man Sentenced To 6 Years For Attempted Rape Of Underage Girlfriend

He then pressured her for sexual intercourse, which she declined. Despite her refusal, he kissed her and fondled her breasts and buttocks without consent.

He also attempted to forcibly remove her skirt, but she bit him, prompting him to stop. He subsequently drove her back home.

The abuse came to light when the complainant confided in her brother, leading to a police report and the offender’s arrest.

Initially, the court sentenced him to eight years, but two years were suspended for five years.

In a related case, a man from Shamva was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Bindura Magistrate Court for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

The offences occurred between November 2, 2024, and January 14, 2025, at their home in Shamva.

The court revealed that the offender exploited his position by threatening the victim to keep her silent.

The abuse was uncovered when a condom was found in the victim’s blanket, prompting her mother to investigate.

The victim was referred to Shamva Hospital for a medical examination, and evidence was presented in court.

