Govt Considers Revoking Urban Connect Bus License After Beitbridge Accident
Felix Mhona, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, is contemplating revoking the licence of Urban Connect Bus Service following a tragic accident near Beitbridge on Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 25 people.
While speaking at a Government-led joint funeral service for the victims in Beitbridge on Friday, Mhona condemned the bus driver for reckless behaviour, suggesting that it may have contributed to the deadly crash. He said:
Why was he racing towards the toll gate? We may have to remove them from service.Feedback
It has also emerged that the bus driver’s retest expired in 2021, and the bus had no route permit.
Mhona also urged Zimbabweans to refrain from recording videos at accident scenes and to wait for official communication. He said:
Let’s have respect for the dead and wait for proper transmission of messages. We are likely to cause more harm than good. We will investigate the causes of this accident and act.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred at the 262-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, near Lutumba Toll Gate, around 8 AM on Thursday, 13 February.
An Urban Connect bus, carrying 65 passengers, collided head-on with an Auro Transport haulage truck that had four occupants on board.
The crash occurred when the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle. The bus was en route from Harare to Beitbridge, while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.
