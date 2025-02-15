Govt Considers Revoking Urban Connect Bus License After Beitbridge Accident

It has also emerged that the bus driver’s retest expired in 2021, and the bus had no route permit.

Mhona also urged Zimbabweans to refrain from recording videos at accident scenes and to wait for official communication. He said:

Let’s have respect for the dead and wait for proper transmission of messages. We are likely to cause more harm than good. We will investigate the causes of this accident and act.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred at the 262-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, near Lutumba Toll Gate, around 8 AM on Thursday, 13 February.

An Urban Connect bus, carrying 65 passengers, collided head-on with an Auro Transport haulage truck that had four occupants on board.

The crash occurred when the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle. The bus was en route from Harare to Beitbridge, while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

