Police Name 21 Urban Connect Bus Accident Accident Victims
Statement by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on the Urban Connect Bus Accident accident:
UPDATE ON A FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 262 KM PEG ALONG MASVINGO-BEITBRIDGE ROAD, LUTUMBA
Reference is to the Zimbabwe Republic Police press statement released on 13th February 2025 on a fatal road traffic accident at the 262-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, near Lutumba Tollgate.
The death toll has risen to 25.Feedback
The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of 22 of the 25 victims who were identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Gwiba Kezias (51), a male adult of Stoneridge, Harare,
- Mudzingwa Origin (47), a male adult of Sese Village, Masvingo,
- Tsitsi Mukaro, a female adult of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge,
- Emma Mukaro, a female adult of at Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge,
- Punich Masvenhise (45), a male adult of SDP, Beitbridge,
- Richard Kandororo (37), a male adult of Marindale, Norton,
- Vincent Bvumbe (35), a male adult of Shule Shule, Beitbridge,
- Petronella Murungweni (26), a female adult of Mashavire, Beitbridge,
- Jeke Paradzai (46), a male adult of Glen Norah, Harare,
- Abell Rumbwere, a male adult of Mashavire, Beitbridge,
- Melissa Jackson (21), a female adult of Warren Park, Harare,
- Natasha Tembo, a female adult of SDP, Beitbridge,
- Gilbert Gwinyai Mafi, a male adult of Mbare, Harare,
- Elizabeth Mauto (48), a female adult of Seke, Chitungwiza,
- Faustina Zhakata Chibamu, a female adult of Budiriro 5, Harare,
- Mutsekwa Josphine, a female adult of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge,
- Mollicious Kahanda (37), a female adult of Holiday Inn, Beitbridge,
- Douglous Mandira (43), a male adult of Marlborough, Harare,
- Angela Tembo, a female adult of SDP, Beitbridge,
- Taziva Nyashega a male adult of Hatcliffe, Harare,
- Elton Marima, a male adult of Old Medium, Beitbridge.
29 injured passengers are receiving treatment at Beitbridge District Hospital while two others are admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital and the other 13 victims were transferred to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for further medical attention.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to the public to assist in identifying the remaining three victims.
Meanwhile, the Police urge drivers to be responsible on the roads, promote road safety and avoid overtaking in situations which are clearly not safe to do so.
NB: The ZRP stated that only 3 of the 25 victims have yet to be identified. However, in the statement above, the ZRP identified 21 victims, not 22, as one of them, Jeke Paradzai (46), was listed twice.
TagsBus AccidentAccidentFelix MhonaNational DisasterMasvingo - Beitbridge RoadState-assisted FuneralUrban ConnectUrban Connect Bus AccidentLutumba Toll GateUrban Connect Bus Accident accident
2 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals