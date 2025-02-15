Police Name 21 Urban Connect Bus Accident Accident Victims

The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of 22 of the 25 victims who were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

Gwiba Kezias (51), a male adult of Stoneridge, Harare,

Mudzingwa Origin (47), a male adult of Sese Village, Masvingo,

Tsitsi Mukaro, a female adult of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge,

Emma Mukaro, a female adult of at Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge,

Punich Masvenhise (45), a male adult of SDP, Beitbridge,

Richard Kandororo (37), a male adult of Marindale, Norton,

Vincent Bvumbe (35), a male adult of Shule Shule, Beitbridge,

Petronella Murungweni (26), a female adult of Mashavire, Beitbridge,

Jeke Paradzai (46), a male adult of Glen Norah, Harare,

Abell Rumbwere, a male adult of Mashavire, Beitbridge,

Melissa Jackson (21), a female adult of Warren Park, Harare,

Natasha Tembo, a female adult of SDP, Beitbridge,

Gilbert Gwinyai Mafi, a male adult of Mbare, Harare,

Elizabeth Mauto (48), a female adult of Seke, Chitungwiza,

Faustina Zhakata Chibamu, a female adult of Budiriro 5, Harare,

Mutsekwa Josphine, a female adult of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge,

Mollicious Kahanda (37), a female adult of Holiday Inn, Beitbridge,

Douglous Mandira (43), a male adult of Marlborough, Harare,

Angela Tembo, a female adult of SDP, Beitbridge,

Taziva Nyashega a male adult of Hatcliffe, Harare,

Elton Marima, a male adult of Old Medium, Beitbridge.

29 injured passengers are receiving treatment at Beitbridge District Hospital while two others are admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital and the other 13 victims were transferred to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for further medical attention.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to the public to assist in identifying the remaining three victims.

Meanwhile, the Police urge drivers to be responsible on the roads, promote road safety and avoid overtaking in situations which are clearly not safe to do so.

NB: The ZRP stated that only 3 of the 25 victims have yet to be identified. However, in the statement above, the ZRP identified 21 victims, not 22, as one of them, Jeke Paradzai (46), was listed twice.

