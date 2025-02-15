Three Dead After A Cage Plunges Down A Mine Shaft In Kwekwe
Three people tragically lost their lives at the Yellowsnake 37 mine in Kwekwe on Thursday when a cage transporting them crashed while they were exiting a shaft.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the victims had entered the mine shaft using the cage.
As they were emerging, a safety hook that secured the rope to the cage failed, causing the cage to plunge down the shaft. Police said:
Subsequently, the cage overturned and crushed the victims. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for post-mortem.
In an unrelated incident, police in Nyanga are investigating a murder case involving a Form Four student who fatally struck his father, Tazvionesa Chitehwe (47), with an axe during an argument on Thursday at Nyamugafata Village.
The suspect had been away from home for two days without informing the victim of his whereabouts.