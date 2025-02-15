Three Killed In Collision Between Mandaza Bus And School Bus In Beatrice
Three people were killed in a road accident that occurred on Saturday at the 40-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Harare Road in Beatrice.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that a Mandaza bus was involved in a head-on collision with a school bus (Glen View 2 High School Bus), resulting in the fatalities. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road accident which occurred this afternoon at the 40-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Harare Road in Beatrice.Feedback
Three people died on the spot when a Mandaza bus was involved in a head-on collision with a school bus.
The number of injured people is yet to be established. Police are currently at the scene.
This accident occurred just two days after 25 people were killed in an accident involving a bus and a haulage truck at the 262-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, near Lutumba Toll Gate.
The ZRP said an Urban Connect bus, carrying 65 passengers, collided head-on with an Auro Transport haulage truck that had four occupants on board around 8 AM on Thursday, 13 February.
The crash occurred when the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle. The bus was en route from Harare to Beitbridge, while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.
