Tout Stoned To Death During A Dispute Over ZiG20

4 minutes ago Sat, 15 Feb 2025 06:47:08 GMT

A 33-year-old tout from Mufakose, Harare, was stoned to death on Thursday night during a dispute over ZiG20 (US$0.50).

Mike Sallimon was attacked by Bison Manyade, who was upset about his share of the daily earnings from their work as kombi touts near the Lyton flyover in the suburb.

Christina Paulos, a relative of Sallimon, told ZimLive that Manyade was frustrated after receiving US$4 instead of the US$4.50 that had been given to Mike. She added:

