Tout Stoned To Death During A Dispute Over ZiG20
A 33-year-old tout from Mufakose, Harare, was stoned to death on Thursday night during a dispute over ZiG20 (US$0.50).
Mike Sallimon was attacked by Bison Manyade, who was upset about his share of the daily earnings from their work as kombi touts near the Lyton flyover in the suburb.
Christina Paulos, a relative of Sallimon, told ZimLive that Manyade was frustrated after receiving US$4 instead of the US$4.50 that had been given to Mike. She added:
He started throwing stones at Mike and the guy who paid them for touting insisting that he was the one supposed to get the US$4.50. Mike has left two children and we are really saddened.
The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, Inspector Lovemore Chakanza, said they are investigating the alleged murder.
This incident marks the second violent killing in the high-density suburb within just a few days, following a case last week where a man stabbed his mother 19 times during a minor domestic quarrel.
In response to the rising drug abuse, which residents believe is contributing to the murders and other crimes in the area, Mufakose residents have organised a protest set for February 2.