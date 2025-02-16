Bindura Man Kills "Cheating" Wife After Finding Her with Another Man

8 minutes ago Sun, 16 Feb 2025 15:02:31 GMT

A 34-year-old man from Bindura is accused of murdering his wife after allegedly finding her with another man.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the brutal attack, which occurred at a house in Woodbooke, Chiwaridzo.

The suspect, Justice Pondani, is believed to have killed his wife, Grace Chareka, also 34, by banging her head against the wall multiple times. Police said:

