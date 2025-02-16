Harare City Council Urges Residents Not To Panic Over Discoloured Tap Water

The council said that the system is being flushed, and the reservoir cleaning process will begin immediately.

In the meantime, residents are advised to use the water for non-potable purposes, such as watering gardens. The notice reads as follows:

The City of Harare has been notified of incidences of discoloured water from tapes particularly in the Highfields area in Harare.

This has been caused by sludge being pushed from our reservoirs which has not been receiving water for the past two days due to a major fault at our Warren Control water distribution centre.

The discoloured water is a result of low levels at the reservoirs and the sludge is an accumulation of water chemicals we use in the tanks over time.

As there was very little water in the reservoirs, the sludge was forced out leading to the challenge being faced by residents.

This is not harmful and we urge residents not to panic. Our engineers have since rectified the problem at Warren Control and the water will clear once we start pumping early tomorrow morning (16/02/25).

Our treated water from Morton Jaffray Water Works near Norton is pumped to Warren Control and Lochinver reservoirs which then supply reservoirs in all our areas before being released to our homes.

We urge residents in Highfields to be patient while we wait to resume pumping of water in the area and ultimately the water will clear.

The system is being flushed and reservoir cleaning process will start immediately.

For now, residents may use the water for other purposes such as garden watering.

Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted.