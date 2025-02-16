M23 Rebels Advance Into Eastern DRC's Strategic City Of Bukavu

6 minutes ago Sun, 16 Feb 2025 15:22:33 GMT

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advanced into the heart of Bukavu, the second-largest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday.

Witnesses and the armed group said the rebels encountered minimal resistance from government forces, reported Reuters.

The M23 rebels have been aiming to capture Bukavu since taking Goma in late January. If Bukavu’s fall is confirmed, it would mark the group’s most significant gain since reviving a decade-old insurgency in eastern Congo in 2022.

