M23 Rebels Advance Into Eastern DRC's Strategic City Of Bukavu
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advanced into the heart of Bukavu, the second-largest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday.
Witnesses and the armed group said the rebels encountered minimal resistance from government forces, reported Reuters.
The M23 rebels have been aiming to capture Bukavu since taking Goma in late January. If Bukavu’s fall is confirmed, it would mark the group’s most significant gain since reviving a decade-old insurgency in eastern Congo in 2022.
Late on Saturday, the Congolese presidency said the provincial capital remained under the control of its troops and allied forces.
However, early on Sunday, the rebels had advanced into central Bukavu, according to residents and a local official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.
M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma confirmed the group’s presence in Bukavu and posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing fighters in the city’s central Independence Square.
Residents reported seeing M23 troops moving through central Bukavu since early morning, with no signs of resistance.
Gunshots were intermittently heard from Camp Saio, the city’s main military base, according to two people living nearby.