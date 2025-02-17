"Bombshell" Geza Refutes Claims Of Arrest Or Hiding

Geza gained public attention several weeks ago when he openly criticised ZANU PF’s proposed constitutional amendment that would allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, after his second and final term ends.

Geza and his supporters have not only opposed the prospect of a third Mnangagwa term but have also demanded the President’s immediate resignation, accusing him of incompetence, corruption, nepotism, and cronyism.

However, Geza’s outspoken stance has drawn the ire of the state. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has filed criminal charges against him.

Last Wednesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a statement saying that Geza was wanted for questioning in connection with four separate criminal charges.

Geza faces allegations of theft under Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9: 23), related to the alleged theft and sale of three vehicles belonging to a complainant without consent.

He is also being charged with two counts of “Undermining the Authority of or Insulting the President” under Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of the same Act.

Lastly, Geza faces a charge of “Incitement to Commit Public Violence” under Section 187 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9: 23).

Nyathi further warned that anyone assisting Geza in evading police questioning would face arrest and prosecution.

Critics have raised concerns over the timing of the theft charges, suggesting that they could be politically motivated.

Some argue that Geza is being persecuted for challenging Mnangagwa, while others speculate that if the charges are genuine, then it proves that rogues and criminals are protected as long as they toe the party line.

