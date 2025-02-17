Bulawayo Man (61) Jailed 20 Years For Raping Mentally-Incapacitated Stepdaughter (24)
8 minutes agoMon, 17 Feb 2025 12:32:50 GMT
A 61-year-old self-employed man from Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Bulawayo Magistrates Court for the rape of his mentally incompetent 24-year-old stepdaughter.
The crime occurred on November 21, 2024, around 3:00 PM at their family home.
The accused unlawfully engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, who is legally incapable of giving consent.
The offender covered her daughter’s mouth and nose before raping her.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has urged the public to unite and stand against rape and gender-based violence.
