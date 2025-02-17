Bulawayo Man (61) Jailed 20 Years For Raping Mentally-Incapacitated Stepdaughter (24)

8 minutes ago Mon, 17 Feb 2025 12:32:50 GMT

A 61-year-old self-employed man from Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Bulawayo Magistrates Court for the rape of his mentally incompetent 24-year-old stepdaughter.

The crime occurred on November 21, 2024, around 3:00 PM at their family home.

The accused unlawfully engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, who is legally incapable of giving consent.

Feedback