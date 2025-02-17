Chamisa: Travelling On Zimbabwe's Roads Is Now Is Like Going To War
Former CCC Change Champion in Chief, Nelson Chamisa, has expressed his deep concern over the tragic accident that claimed 25 lives in Beitbridge last Thursday.
The accident occurred when a speeding Beitbridge-bound Urban Connect bus collided head-on with a haulage truck transporting magnesium to Chirundu, near the Lutumba toll gate along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway.
Chamisa lamented the fact that Zimbabwe has earned the unfortunate distinction of having the highest rate of road traffic accidents globally.
He said the country’s roads should not be death traps, but safe passages that lead people to their destinations, not places of tragedy. Said Chamisa:
Travelling in Zimbabwe now is like going to war, you never know if you will make it alive. Our emergency responders are doing their best under difficult circumstances, but a response time of 1-2 hours is simply too long and is costing lives at the accident scene.
Instead of being places of healing, our hospitals are themselves in hospital, have become hospitalised – they are basically death cages where treatment is absent, and survival is a mirage.
We just have too many accidents in our country. The first and biggest accident is the accident of a wrong government.
Chamisa said the alarming number of accidents on the country’s roads highlights a serious failure in governance and leadership.
He pointed out that the issue reflects not only a lack of proper policy direction but also a failure to take the decisive actions and interventions necessary to address this pressing challenge on Zimbabwe’s roads. He concluded:
We continue to pray for the families mourning the 24 (sic) lives lost in this tragedy. We also wish all the injured a speedy recovery. May God comfort and strengthen us all.