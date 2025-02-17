Chamisa: Travelling On Zimbabwe's Roads Is Now Is Like Going To War

He said the country’s roads should not be death traps, but safe passages that lead people to their destinations, not places of tragedy. Said Chamisa:

Travelling in Zimbabwe now is like going to war, you never know if you will make it alive. Our emergency responders are doing their best under difficult circumstances, but a response time of 1-2 hours is simply too long and is costing lives at the accident scene. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 Instead of being places of healing, our hospitals are themselves in hospital, have become hospitalised – they are basically death cages where treatment is absent, and survival is a mirage. We just have too many accidents in our country. The first and biggest accident is the accident of a wrong government.

Chamisa said the alarming number of accidents on the country’s roads highlights a serious failure in governance and leadership.

He pointed out that the issue reflects not only a lack of proper policy direction but also a failure to take the decisive actions and interventions necessary to address this pressing challenge on Zimbabwe’s roads. He concluded:

We continue to pray for the families mourning the 24 (sic) lives lost in this tragedy. We also wish all the injured a speedy recovery. May God comfort and strengthen us all.

Tags

Leave a Comment